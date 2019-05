[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei stock index opened down on Tuesday after an unprecedented 10-day break, tracking global declines after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.65 per cent, or 145.42 points, at 22,113.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.42 per cent, or 6.83 points, at 1,611.10.

AFP