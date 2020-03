Tokyo stocks opened more than three per cent higher on Wednesday after a record-setting US rally and relief that the Tokyo Olympics is being postponed, not cancelled.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 3.45 per cent or 624.09 points to 18,716.44 in the first few minutes of trade, while the broader Topix was up 3.08 per cent or 41.05 points at 1,374.15.

AFP