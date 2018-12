[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened more than three per cent higher on Thursday, with investors heartened by Wall Street's best performance in nine years.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 3.54 per cent or 684.32 points to 20,011.38 in the first few minutes of trade while the broader Topix index was up 3.81 per cent or 54.55 points at 1,486.02.

AFP