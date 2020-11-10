You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei opens up over 1.5% on Covid-19 vaccine news

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 8:18 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened up over 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, tracking rallies on global markets after news that a coronavirus vaccine had shown 90 per cent effectiveness.

The Nikkei was up 1.52 per cent or 377.79 points at 25,217.63 in the first minutes of the trading day, with the broader Topix index up 1.51 per cent or 25.33 points at 1,707.23.

AFP

