Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday in volatile trade, as investors remained nervous about a possible lockdown in the Japanese capital.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed lower on Tuesday in volatile trade, as investors remained nervous about a possible lockdown in the Japanese capital.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.88 per cent, or 167.96 points, to 18,917.01 while the broader Topix index dropped 2.26 per cent, or 32.50 points, to 1,403.04.

AFP