[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday extending losses on Wall Street as health officials warned of the increasing likelihood of a coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.79 per cent, or 179.22 points, to 22,426.19, while the broader Topix index fell 0.75 per cent, or 12.09 points, at 1,606.17.

AFP