You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close higher ahead of Fed speech

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 2:39 PM

colin-ts-23.jpg
PHOTO: AP

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday, supported by gains in Chinese shares, while investors awaited a key address by the US Federal Reserve chair.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.40 per cent, or 82.90 points, to end at 20,710.91. Over the week, it climbed 1.43 per cent.

The broader Topix index rose 0.28 per cent, or 4.19 points, to 1,502.25. Over the week, it was up 1.14 per cent.

However, many Tokyo investors were sitting on their hands before Fed chair Jerome Powell delivers a highly anticipated speech at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers later in the day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US President Donald Trump has been openly criticising Powell and demanding the Fed cut rates further to prop up the economy.

"Tokyo shares advanced steadily, helped by gains in Hong Kong and Shanghai shares," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

But it added that traders were in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed speech.

The dollar bought 106.62 yen in Asian trade, slightly higher from 106.42 yen in New York.

Among major shares, Sony added 0.88 per cent to 5,903 yen, while Toyota climbed 0.14 per cent to 6,916 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 0.14 per cent to 4,738 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was up 0.37 per cent at 502.4 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Must Read

nz_MAS_230842.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

July price increase the slowest in 3 years; MAS tweaks core inflation outlook

BP_Reinhart_230819_38.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Harvard economist Carmen Reinhart warns Hong Kong could trigger world recession

nz_sgx_070819.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Stocks

Sinking Singapore stocks still seen as bright spot on dividends

Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

CapitaLand unit prices S$800m 10-year notes at 3.15%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly