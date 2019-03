[TOKYO] Tokyo shares rose on Friday as a cheaper yen helped encourage investors to buy on the dips following two days of declines.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.77 per cent, or 163.83 points, to close at 21,450.85, while the broader Topix index was up 0.90 per cent, or 14.34 points, at 1,602.63.

AFP