[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed lower Friday for the fourth consecutive session this week, as the United States increased tariffs on Chinese products and Beijing immediately vowed to hit back.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.27 per cent, or 57.21 points, to end at 21,344.92, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.08 per cent, or 1.29 points, at 1,549.42.

AFP