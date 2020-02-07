You are here

Tokyo: Shares close lower as investors take profits

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 3:24 PM

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.19 per cent, or 45.61 points, to 23,827.98. Over the week, it rallied 2.68 per cent.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday as investors locked in profits while concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak eased.

The broader Topix index lost 0.28 per cent, or 4.84 points, to 1,732.14, chalking up a weekly gain of 2.83 per cent.

As for Friday's drop, Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, said it was "a reaction to the recent rises".

"Today's drop is not so big considering the Nikkei rose nearly 600 points yesterday alone," he noted, arguing that market sentiment was not bad.

