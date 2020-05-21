Tokyo: Shares close lower on profit-taking

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as profit-taking erased early gains generated by the prospect of a state of emergency being lifted in western Japan later in the day.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as profit-taking erased early gains generated by the prospect of a state of emergency being lifted in western Japan later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.21 per cent or 42.84 points to close at 20,552.31 while the broader Topix index lost 0.23 per cent or 3.48 points to 1,491.21.

AFP