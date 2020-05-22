Tokyo: Shares close lower on US-China concerns

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors squared positions ahead of the weekend with worries lingering over US-China tensions.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors squared positions ahead of the weekend with worries lingering over US-China tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.80 per cent, or 164.5 points, to 20,388.16 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.90 per cent, or 13.41 points, at 1,477.80.

AFP