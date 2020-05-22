You are here

Tokyo: Shares close lower on US-China concerns

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 2:28 PM

doc7aojbp0a9c6erepu94s_doc79ivatgwd8j1mniplcwv.jpg
Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors squared positions ahead of the weekend with worries lingering over US-China tensions.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.80 per cent, or 164.5 points, to 20,388.16 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.90 per cent, or 13.41 points, at 1,477.80.

AFP

