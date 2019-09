Tokyo shares closed lower Friday as investors remained cautious with the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump weighing on sentiment.

The Nikkei index fell 0.77 per cent, or 169.34 points, to end at 21,878.90 yen, while the broader Topix index lost 1.17 per cent, or 19.02 points, to 1,604.25.

