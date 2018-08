[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher Friday, encouraged by overnight gains on Wall Street as investors took heart from news the US and China will resume trade talks.

The key Nikkei 225 added 0.53 per cent or 117.03 points to 22,309.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.47 per cent or 7.88 points to 1,695.03.

AFP