[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump the previous day avoided taking a hardline approach on trade in his meeting with Japan's prime minister.

The key Nikkei 225 index rose 0.25 per cent or 52.97 points to 21,235.55, while the broader Topix index added 0.12 per cent or 1.86 points at 1,548.86.

AFP