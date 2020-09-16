You are here
Tokyo: Shares open lower ahead of Federal Reserve decision, new Japan PM
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Wednesday as investors shied away from major moves ahead of a Federal Reserve decision, and with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor preparing to take office.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.10 per cent, or 23.73 points, to 23,431.16 while the broader Topix index lost 0.18 per cent, or 2.91 points, to 1,637.93.
AFP
