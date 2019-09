[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, supported by a cheaper yen, the planned resumption of the US-China trade talks and solid US economic data.

The headline Nikkei 225 index added 0.54 per cent or 113.63 points to 21,199.57, while the broader Topix index rose 0.17 per cent or 2.64 points to 1,537.10.

AFP