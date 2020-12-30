Tokyo: Stocks close down but Nikkei posts big 2020 rise

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, the last trading day of 2020, but over the year the benchmark Nikkei index rose 16 per cent to its highest annual close since 1989.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.45 per cent, or 123.98 points, to 27,444.17, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.80 per cent, or 14.50 points, to 1,804.68.

AFP