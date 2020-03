Tokyo stocks sank more than 5 per cent Monday on fears over the novel coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices that sent the dollar down against the yen.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks sank more than 5 per cent Monday on fears over the novel coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices that sent the dollar down against the yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 5.07 per cent or 1,050.99 points to close at 19,698.76, while the broader Topix index fell 5.61 per cent or 82.49 points to 1,388.97. AFP