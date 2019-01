[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday partially due to a strong yen, while investors braced for corporate results by major companies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.60 per cent, or 124.56 points, to 20,649.00 while the broader Topix index was down 0.68 per cent, or 10.59 points, at 1,555.51.

