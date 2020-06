Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a stronger yen weighed on the market.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a stronger yen weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.45 per cent or 100.3 points to 22,355.46, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.25 per cent or 4 points to 1,583.09.

