[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower for the fourth straight day on Friday as risk aversion grew after weak Chinese trade data fuelled worries over the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 2.01 per cent, or 430.45 points, to 21,025.56 while the broader Topix index fell 1.82 per cent or 29.22 points to 1,572.44.

AFP