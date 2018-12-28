You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close, ending year on down note

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 2:39 PM

colin-ts-28.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Friday, ending the year with its first annual loss since 2012, as negative factors including US-China trade tensions weighed on the market.

The bellwether index lost 12.1 per cent from a year earlier to end at 20,014.77 in roller-coaster trade, while the broader Topix index was down 17.8 per cent in 2018 at 1,494.09.

On Friday alone, the Nikkei lost 0.31 per cent and the Topix fell 0.50 per cent as investors cashed in ahead of the New Year holidays.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

AK_condo_2812.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.4% in November from October: NUS index

Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_sgx_281218_22.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, Creative, Second Chance, Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening