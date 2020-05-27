Tokyo: Stocks close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, supported by expectations that Japan's second supplementary budget, to be approved later in the day, will shore up the economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.70 per cent or 148.06 points at 21,419.23 at the close, while the broader Topix index rose 0.96 per cent or 14.74 points to 1,549.47.

AFP