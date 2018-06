[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, as Chinese stocks rebounded after tumbling on trade war fears sparked by US President Donald Trump threatening fresh tariffs on Chinese imports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.24 per cent or 276.95 points to close at 22,555.43, while the broader Topix index was up 0.51 per cent or 8.83 points at 1,752.75.

AFP