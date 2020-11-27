Tokyo: Stocks close higher for four straight days

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday for a fourth straight day despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Japan and no fresh leads from Wall Street, which was closed for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.40 per cent or 107.40 points to end at 26,644.71, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.47 per cent or 8.27 points to 1,786.52.

AFP