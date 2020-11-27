You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher for four straight days

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 2:44 PM

AK_jpstocks_2711.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday for a fourth straight day despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Japan and no fresh leads from Wall Street, which was closed for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.40 per cent or 107.40 points to end at 26,644.71, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.47 per cent or 8.27 points to 1,786.52.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 02:57 PM
Transport

Japan's ANA to raise US$3.2b in shares to weather pandemic, pay for planes

[TOKYO] Japan's biggest airline ANA Holdings said on Friday it will issue new shares to raise 332 billion yen (S$4.2...

Nov 27, 2020 02:48 PM
Life & Culture

Biker dog Bogie thrills fans as he cruises Philippine highways

[MANILA] With his black sports jacket, reflective aviator sunglasses and bespoke orange helmet with holes so his...

Nov 27, 2020 02:39 PM
Government & Economy

Fists and pig guts fly in Taiwan as Parliament debates US pork imports

[TAIPEI] Legislators from Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party threw pig guts and exchanged punches with...

Nov 27, 2020 02:24 PM
Consumer

Brexit Britain's food supply is imperiled by Christmas and Covid

[LONDON] A scarcity of warehouse space because of Christmas demand and the pandemic is putting the UK at risk of...

Nov 27, 2020 02:13 PM
Consumer

Unilever single-minded about challenges ahead as dual-headed era ends

[LONDON] Unilever's Dutch shares will trade in Amsterdam for the last time on Friday, before a unification of the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Far East Orchard, Jumbo, Biolidics, SPH

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

ThaiBev cautious about recovery, stays competitive with wider offerings

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for