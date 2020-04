Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, in line with a rally across Asia and in New York, with traders encouraged by news of positive results in a trial for a drug to treat coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.1 per cent or 422.50 points to 20,193.69, while the broader Topix index added 1.0 per cent or 14.88 points to 1,464.03.

AFP