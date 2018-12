[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday on a report that the US Federal Reserve could soon pause interest rates hikes, news that also boosted US markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.82 per cent, or 177.06 points, at 21,678.68, while the broader Topix index gained 0.61 per cent, or 9.85 points, to close at 1,620.45.

AFP