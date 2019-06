[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday after modest gains on Wall Street as the US central bank signalled it could soon cut interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.60 per cent, or 128.99 points, to 21,462.86, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.30 per cent, or 4.63 points, at 1,559.90.

AFP