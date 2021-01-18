Tokyo: Stocks close lower

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday on profit-taking after falls on Wall Street with US President-elect Joe Biden's US$1.9-trillion stimulus plan largely priced in.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.97 per cent, or 276.97 points, to end at 28,242.21, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.60 per cent, or 11.12 points, to 1,845.49.

AFP