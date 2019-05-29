You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower amid trade worries

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 2:59 PM

colin-ts-29.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday with worries growing again over trade as the United States and China show few signs of progress on their dispute.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.21 per cent or 256.77 points to 21,003.37, while the broader Topix Index ended the session down 0.94 per cent, or 14.59 points, at 1,536.41.

Falls in US Treasury bonds yields that sent global shares lower "are due to worries over an economic slowdown" because there are no signs of an early deal between the US and China on trade, Kyoko Amemiya, senior market adviser at SBI Securities, told AFP.

Economists estimate the US-China trade war will negatively impact the world's number one and number two economies and in turn the global economy, as the costs of punitive tariffs would have to be paid by consumers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Unless we see a trade deal, negative sentiment in the market will likely continue," Ms Amemiya said.

After sharp falls in early trade, some shares recovered thanks to bargain-hunting but "the pace of recovery is rather slow", Minami Koura, strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

The safe-haven yen edged higher against both the dollar and the euro in late Tokyo hours, with the dollar fetching 109.20 yen and the euro trading at 121.89 yen, against 109.48 yen and 122.26 yen in New York.

A higher yen weighs on Japanese exporters as it makes Japanese-made goods more expensive in overseas markets and shrinks their repatriated profits.

In Tokyo, some bluechip exporters lost ground, with Sony declining 2.63 per cent to 5,314 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropping 3.98 per cent to 2,575 yen.

Banks were also lower, reflecting falls in US bond yields, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial closing down 1.46 per cent at 505.5 yen, Mitsui Sumitomo Financial down 1.21 per cent at 3,819 yen and Mizuho off 1.27 per cent at 155.3 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_290519_38.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not engage in currency manipulation in response to US Treasury report

BP_CBD_290519_37.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Why Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam were added to US currency watchlist

May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore has highest rate of discrepancies in job applications in Asia-Pacific: study

Morrison & Foerster - Shirin Tang.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Law firm Morrison & Foerster names Shirin Tang managing partner of Singapore office

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening