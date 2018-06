[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday on revived trade war fears with fresh comments from the US administration sending mixed messages on a US-China commercial confrontation.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.01 per cent, or 1.38 points, to end at 22,270.39 while the broader Topix index was down 0.26 per cent, or 4.45 points, at 1,727.00.

