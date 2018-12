[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, taking a negative lead from New York where unease over the US-China trade war prompted a fresh selloff late last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 2.12 per cent or 459.18 points to end at 21,219.50, while the broader Topix index was down 1.89 per cent or 30.64 points at 1,589.81.

AFP