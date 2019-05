[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as fears about a US-China trade war and a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.46 per cent, or 321.13 points, to 21,602.59, while the broader Topix index ended down 1.72 per cent, or 27.51 points, at 1,572.33.

AFP