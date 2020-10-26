You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on virus fears

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 3:38 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday over worries about coronavirus cases spiking in Europe and more countries imposing new measures against the pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 edged down 0.09 per cent, or 22.25 points, to end at 23,494.34, while the broader Topix index fell 0.39 per cent, or 6.34 points, to 1,618.98.

"Trading started with stronger buying sentiment, but the market was weighed down by the spread of coronavirus infections in Europe and the US," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary, noting Spain's state of emergency.

Spain has announced overnight curfews across the entire country except the Canary Islands, while France set a daily record of more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases.

Italy has ordered the closure of theatres, cinemas and gyms and said bars and restaurants must shut early.

AFP

