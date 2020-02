Tokyo stocks closed more than 2 per cent higher on Thursday, boosted by record-setting advances on Wall Street on strong US economic data and hopes for containing the deadly new coronavirus.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed more than 2 per cent higher on Thursday, boosted by record-setting advances on Wall Street on strong US economic data and hopes for containing the deadly new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rallied 2.38 per cent, or 554.03 points, to 23,873.59 while the broader Topix index gained 2.07 per cent, or 35.15 points, to 1,736.98.

AFP