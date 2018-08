[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks erased early gains to finish lower in Wednesday trading, as Turkey's currency crisis fuelled concerns of contagion to other emerging economies and pressured Asian shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which jumped more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, lost 0.68 per cent or 151.86 points to 22,204.22.

The broader Topix index was down 0.76 per cent or 12.92 points at 1,698.03.

AFP