[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down over 2 per cent on Monday as Chinese stocks fell ahead of the expected imposition of US tariffs and confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers slipped.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.21 per cent, or 492.58 points, to end at 21,811.93, while the broader Topix index was down 2.06 per cent, or 35.60 points, to 1,695.29.

AFP