Tokyo: Stocks edge up on vaccine, stimulus hopes

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 2:32 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday, supported by optimism over potential coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in the US Congress.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.05 per cent or 13.44 points to end at 26,800.98, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.32 per cent or 5.59 points to 1,773.97.

AFP

