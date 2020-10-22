You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end lower as firmer yen, US political uncertainty weigh

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 2:27 PM

file7ckd1kmgm61jxp6lgq.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese shares ended weaker on Thursday, as a firmer yen threatened earnings of exporters and amid fears that agreement on a key US stimulus bill will not be reached until after the presidential election on Nov 3.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.70 per cent at 23,474.27, while the broader Topix fell 1.09 per cent to 1,619.79.

The yen jumped to a one-month high against the US dollar on Wednesday as investors grew more concerned about stalled negotiations over a new round of US fiscal stimulus.

Some traders are also reducing their exposure to riskier assets ahead of the US elections, which could cap gains in Japanese shares. Rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and the United States also hurt sentiment.

"There are a lot of people waiting to buy stocks on the dip," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"At the same time, the upside is limited because there is still uncertainty in the market about the election and the coronavirus." The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Central Japan Railway down 3.35 per cent, followed by East Japan Railway losing 3.08 per cent.

Shares of ANA Holdings ended down 4.08 per cent. The airline hit its lowest level in more than two months after media reports that ANA will book a record net loss as the pandemic devastates global travel demand.

Weighed down partly by a stronger yen, Toyota Motor fell 0.61 per cent, Honda Motor lost 1.93 per cent and Sony Corp slid 0.98 per cent.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were industrial robot maker Fanuc up 0.26 per cent, followed by Japan Tobacco rising 0.05 per cent.

There were 40 advancers in the Nikkei index against 180 decliners The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 730 million, compared with the average of 1.09 billion in the past 30 days.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 02:43 PM
Technology

Trial begins in Samsung leader's suspected fraud, stock manipulation case

[SEOUL] Samsung leader Jay Y Lee's trial, in a case of suspected accounting fraud and stock price manipulation...

Oct 22, 2020 02:20 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong property market takes hit from Cathay Pacific job cuts

[HONG KONG] Calls from laid off Cathay Pacific Airways pilots began arriving at Okay Property Agency not long after...

Oct 22, 2020 02:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Big-name Asia hedge funds raise billions, startups struggle

[HONG KONG] Established Asian hedge funds have attracted the lion's share of new money this year, while startups...

Oct 22, 2020 02:04 PM
Consumer

Pernod Ricard says virus woes will still have major impact on Q2

[PARIS] French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said sales would return to growth in the second half of its 2020/2021...

Oct 22, 2020 01:35 PM
Garage

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and vacation rental marketplace Airbnb have joined hands to drive "authentic"...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

Online shopping looks hot - but 80% of e-tailers are in the red

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Alibaba Pictures says half-year revenue to shrink 35-40%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for