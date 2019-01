[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose moderately on Tuesday with a tailwind from gains on Wall Street as investor sentiment improved, partly thanks to optimism over US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which jumped 2.44 per cent on Monday, added 0.82 per cent or 165.07 points to close at 20,204.04 while the broader Topix index was up 0.39 per cent or 5.90 points at 1,518.43.

AFP