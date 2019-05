[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, after US President Donald Trump announced a five per cent tariff on all goods from Mexico, with shares in automakers that have Mexico plants dropping sharply.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.79 per cent, or 164.66 points, at 20,777.87 in early trade, while the Topix index was down 0.77 per cent, or 11.72 points, at 1,520.26.

AFP