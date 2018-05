[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened in the red on Wednesday, after falls on Wall Street and official data that showed Japan's economy contracted for the first time in two years.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 per cent, or 82.92 points, to 22,735.10 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.20 per cent, or 3.57 points, at 1,801.58.

AFP