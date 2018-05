[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Tuesday in a tug of war between easing worries about a US-China trade dispute and selling to lock in profits from recent gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.11 per cent or 24.56 points to 23,026.93 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.08 per cent or 1.53 points at 1,812.22.

AFP