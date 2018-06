[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks moved little at the opening with investors cautious ahead of key events including a historic US-North Korea summit and central bank meetings of major economies this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.02 per cent or 3.59 points to 22,690.91 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.03 per cent or 0.56 points at 1,782.00.

AFP