[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Wednesday in cautious trade amid uncertainty over US-China trade talks as investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down just 0.03 per cent or 5.78 points at 21,561.07 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.04 per cent or 0.62 points at 1,609.61.

