Tokyo: Stocks open higher

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 8:16 AM

Tokyo Stocks opened higher on Wednesday following modest declines on Wall Street as bargain-hunters moved in ahead of Japan's corporate earnings season.
[TOKYO] Tokyo Stocks opened higher on Wednesday following modest declines on Wall Street as bargain-hunters moved in ahead of Japan's corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4 per cent or 124.23 points at 28,670.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.5 per cent or 8.41 points to 1,856.41.

