Tokyo: Stocks open higher after Trump leaves hospital

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, extending Wall Street rallies, as US President Donald arrived back at the White House after undergoing hospital treatment for Covid-19.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.44 per cent or 103.36 points at 23,415.50 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.43 per cent or 6.99 points to 1,644.24.

AFP