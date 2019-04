[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened fractionally higher on Wednesday tracking rallies on Wall Street, as investors awaited a series of Chinese economic indicators due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 per cent or 17.49 points at 22,239.15 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.14 per cent or 2.27 points at 1,628.73.

AFP