[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday after the Turkish lira rebounded but investors continued to keep a nervous eye on Turkey's currency crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.09 per cent or 20.78 points to 22,376.86 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.21 per cent or 3.53 points at 1,714.58.

AFP